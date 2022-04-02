APC Youths, Women In 19 Northern States Adopt Tinubu As Consensus Candidate

Millions of women and youths from across the nineteen Northern states on Friday marched on the Presidential Villa to demand the adoption of All Progressives Congress national leader, Bola Tinubu, as the consensus candidate of the party in the 2023 Presidential Election.

They said Tinubu is the only person fit and capable among all aspirants who have so far declared their intention to turn around the economy of the country.

The group said after extensive deliberations and consultations, the APC Youth and Women in the 19 Northern states, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), have elected to adopt the former Lagos State governor as the consensus presidential candidate of the APC in the 2023 general elections.

Led by Patriot Yakubu Dauda, they said the APC Youth and Women in the 19 Northern States of the federation have been actively involved in the activities of the party through several ways that have positioned the party firmly in the hearts of the people.

He said: “We wish to inform Mr President that we have also been actively mobilising support for the party at the grassroots levels across the 19 northern states in preparation for the 2023 general elections.

“The response of the people has been encouraging.

We wish to use this medium to inform Mr President that the APC as a party, has continued to have a stronghold amongst the people who have been beneficial to the various social security initiatives implemented across the country in critical sectors, such as agriculture, education and health.

“Mr President, in the course of our daily engagements across the northern states, we have been inundated with an astronomical level of support for the presidential aspiration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

His acceptance level amongst the grassroots is phenomenal. One might be tempted to think he has his origin from the North.

“As a group with a vast network amongst youths and women in the 19 northern states in the county, including the Federal Capital Territory, we can say without fear or favour that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is widely accepted as the prime candidate for our great party in the coming 2023 general elections.”

The group said this is based on the fact that he has been able to build bridges across the country in service to the country and humanity through ways too numerous to mention.



https://thenationonlineng.net/apc-youths-women-in-19-northern-states-adopt-tinubu-as-consensus-candidate/

