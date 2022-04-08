APGA Accuses IPOB Faction Of Derailing Moves To End Sit-At-Home

The All Progressives Grand Alliance has accused the faction of the Indigenous People of Biafra controlled by Simon Ekpa of blackmailing the moves to stop the Monday sit-at-home in Anambra and the South-East.

The party said when Ekpa started his agitations, “he paraded himself as a disciple of the freedom struggle, but he has personally used his own hands to show the whole world that he is a saboteur and a blackmailer”.

The National Coordinator, APGA Media Warriors Forum, Chinedu Obigwe, stated this in a statement he made available to journalists in Awka on Thursday.

Obigwe urged the people of Anambra to ignore those blackmailing Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s efforts on how to put an end to the sit-at-home and insecurity in the state.

He pointed out that the people in the diaspora, like Ekpa, “cannot be at the comfort of their homes abroad and be causing trouble for ndi Anambra and Igbo in general”.

The statement further read in part, “As for Soludo, he is unstoppable and he will leave no stone unturned to ensure that he puts an end to the senseless Monday sit-at-home.

“Ndi Anambra, the solution to our problem is here with us, let us support him for the actualisation of his missionary work in our state.

“From all indication, Ekpa is the one causing problems in the name of agitation and he is also the one behind the insecurity in Anambra and Igbo land at large.

“We are not surprised with the things he is saying now against the authentic leadership of IPOB and Soludo. He is blackmailing the authentic IPOB DOS because they are on the same page with Soludo and working on how to put an end to the senseless Monday sit-at-home.

“It is said that by their fruit we shall know them. When Ekpa started, he paraded himself as a disciple of Nnamdi Kanu but he has personally used his own hands to show the whole world that he is not Kanu’s disciple.”

The party also advised those blackmailing the governor from abroad in the name of criticisms, to come home and feel the pulse.

“The most annoying part of what Ekpa is doing is that he is in faraway Finland. He cannot be in the comfort of his home in Finland and be causing trouble for ndi Anambra.

“He accused Ifeanyi Ejiofor, a man that can be referred to as the closest confidant of Nnamdi Kanu, of deceiving Nnamdi Kanu. As if that was not enough, he is launching well-orchestrated blackmail against the authentic IPOB DOS,” the statement added.



https://www.google.com/amp/s/punchng.com/apga-accuses-ipob-faction-of-derailing-moves-to-end-sit-at-home/%3famp

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...