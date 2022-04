Hello nairalanders today is regarded as world pranks day…., let’s share pranks that went wrong.

Mine was when i told my dad that i impregnanted three ladies in our compound, the reaction my dad ignited gave goosepumps and chills down my body

Till today i am still regreting why i made that move.

