Are El-Rufai And Atiku Bagudu Sending A Cryptic Message By Endorsing Tinubu?

2023: Is El Rufai And Atiku Bagudu Sending A Cryptic Message Across Endorsing Tinubu’s Candidature? Check This Out

In the Military parade, there is what is called “Parade Moving From Slow To Quick March” what this literally means is that the parade is going to change from a slow march to a quick march. Commencing with the left foot, a pace of 60cm (24 inches) is taken and the parade changes immediately.

As we approach the party primaries for the general elections the slow march has finally given way to a quick march. Everyone is declaring and at the last count Vice President Osinbajo has signified interest in the nation’s top job.

This week we are expected to see Ogbonnaya Onu declaring, also the rumour is rife that Chirs Ngige is going to declare as well even Timpre Silva is warming up to declare.

So everywhere is bubbling with activities, Nigerians now have multiple choices to choose from.

There is something playing out that has gotten me thinking loud, you know the Governors are very powerful and have a large say on who gets what in party affairs. Getting to study the body language of some of these governors who are normally reserved has made me realise that some of them are sending cryptic messages across about who their preferred aspirants may be.

Last week Tinubu was at Kaduna to commiserate with the people of the State over the unfortunate train incident that led to the loss of lives. During the visit by the Jagaban the host Governor, Nasir El Rufai gave up his official seat for Tinubu to sit down while addressing the press and others.

Although the ceremony was a solemn one, nevertheless a cryptic message was passed with that singular act. El Rufai who was amazed at Tinubu’s show of sympathy may have keyed into the “Tinubu Fever”.

The seal of the governor of the state was not covered which goes a long way to say Tinubu was well respected and venerated, it would have taken nothing for Asiwaju to seat beside Governor El Rufai.

Then today again something played out that tells me Tinubu may have secured the majority of the backing of APC State Governors.

Tinubu called a meeting with the APC governors and the meeting was held at Kebbi House in Abuja.

Hmm, do you know what this means? Kebbi State Governor hosted the meeting, in politics during the eleventh hour which we presently are, every move is a suspect, you can not come out and host a meeting in your lodge when your party has other aspirants and tell me you are not sympathetic to the cause of the person your are hosting.

Why dem no host Yahaya Bello or Rochas or even Amaechi for their governor’s lodge?

Why was Osinbajo’s visit hosted at his residence in Aso Rock? Why did Tinubu not host the Governors in his house?

The game is getting more exhilarating oh, my own na to talk am as I see am o.

Check out the controversial photo that makes me conclude El Rufai has finally pitched his tent with Team Tinubu.

My name na Osigwe Omo-Ikirodah and I am the Principal/Chairman of Bush Radio Academy.

