Are These The Top 10 Highest Paying FG Jobs In Nigeria & Their Salaries?

Are you looking for the highest-paying federal government jobs in Nigeria? Federal government jobs are highly sought after because of the job security over private-sector jobs. Additionally, federal government workers enjoy bonuses and perks such as pensions, vacations, etc. So it’s no wonder you are asking this question.

This article covers a list of the top 10 highest paying federal government jobs in Nigeria, their salaries, eligibility requirements, and how to apply. With this information, you can decide which suits your situation and start setting your priorities straight. Also to be discussed are the best paying federal agencies in Nigeria.

#1. Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC)

NNPC Average Monthly Salary Range

First on our list of highest paying government jobs in Nigeria is the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC). Founded on the 1st of December 1977 after the merger between the Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel and the Nigerian National Oil Corporation, the NNPC is arguably Nigeria’s best paying federal government agency.

They are Nigeria’s official petroleum industry, and they oversee the Federal Government’s oil and gas relations both within and outside the country. Since Nigeria’s economy predominantly depends on oil, petroleum plays a vital role. Hence, the oil and gas sector workers are naturally some of the highest-paid government employees in Nigeria.

The NNPC regulates the joint venture arrangements between the Federal Government of Nigeria and multinational oil companies like Chevron, ExxonMobil, Agip, Schlumberger, Texaco, Total S.A, etc. Their headquarters is situated at the NNPC Towers in Abuja (FCT), and they have an international office in London.

They also have zonal offices in some of the country’s major states and cities like Lagos, Port Harcourt, Warri, and Kaduna.

NNPC workers are reported to earn the following average salaries:

Interns ₦18,000 – ₦30,000

Entry-level staff ₦180,000 – ₦350,000

Sales manager ₦300,000 – ₦450,000

Economist ₦350,000 – ₦500,000

Experienced staff/manager ₦500,000 – ₦1,000,000

Human Resources Analysts and Well Operations Superintendents earn up to ₦665K and ₦1.4m monthly, respectively.

#2. Bank of Industry (BoI)

We can’t have a list of top paying federal government agencies in Nigeria without the reputable Nigerian Bank of Industry (BoI). They have a long-standing rating as one of Nigeria’s highest-paying federal government parastatals. BOI is the oldest and the largest Development Finance Institution (DFI) presently operating in Nigeria. The BOI is jointly owned by:

* The Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) Nigeria, holding over 94.80% stake

* The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), holding a 5.19% stake, and

* Private shareholders with 0.01% stake.

BOI is a significant agency under the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment. The bank offers entrepreneurs and organisations looking to establish small, medium, and large-scale monetary aid projects. By funding industrial projects in major sectors of the economy, they encourage businesses, youth entrepreneurship, and other projects for Nigeria’s benefit.

BOI Average Monthly Salary Range

Analysts ₦240,000 – ₦350,000

Banking officer ₦450,000 – ₦570,000

#3. Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), established by the CBN Act of 1958 but started operating by December 1st, 1959, is another federal government agency with a high staff salary structure.

It is the apex financial regulator in Nigeria charged with the obligation to maintain its external reserves, promote a stable economic environment to the economy and serve as a financial adviser to the Federal Government.

The CBN keeps a close guard of their affairs, and their salaries are purposely shielded from the public.

However, we did some findings, and these are the average salaries the CBN pays its worker.

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Average Monthly Salary

Graduate Trainees ₦43,000 – ₦50,000

Entry-level staff ₦120,000 – ₦122,000

Loan officers ₦573,000

Data Analyst ₦647,000

Branch manager ₦732,000

#4. Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA)

NIMASA is another one of the highest paying federal government jobs. Getting a job with the agency is not particularly easy. It was established in 2006, and they are saddled with the responsibility of regulating the Nigerian shipping industry, coastal waters, and maritime labour alongside the Nigerian Navy.

They also conduct inspections and carry out search and rescue services with the Navy. Like the CBN, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) are also quite secretive about its salary.

NIMASA Average Monthly Salary Structure

Entry-level staffs ₦100,000 to ₦150,000

Grade Level 7 (step 1) ₦90,000

Grade Level 8 (step 1) Up to ₦103,988

#5. Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS)

A job at the FIRS is a dream for many graduates. FIRS staffs collect, supervise, and record taxes. In addition to their lucrative salary, FIRS staffs enjoy many allowances and benefits, and their job security in the agency is guaranteed.

Factors like the job position, the level or grade, and the years spent in service determine how much a permanent staff at the agency is paid.

FIRS Average Monthly Salary Structure

NYSC Corps Member N23,000 – N26,000

NYSC Corps Intern N35,000 – N46,000

Accounting Clerk Intern N68,000 – N73,000

Accountant N199,000 – N211,000

Tax Officer N290,000 – N310,000

Conseiller En Développement N280,000 – N298,000

Tax Administrator N343,000 – N360,000

Inspector of Taxes N383,000 – N412,600

Human Resources Generalist N480,000 – N517,000

#6. Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)

Another agency that offers a high-paying federal government job in Nigeria is the Nigerian Port Authority (NPA). The NPA is in charge of maintaining the ports in Nigeria. The two major ports under the NPA’s command are the Lagos and Port Harcourt ports.

NPA Average Monthly Salary Structure

Counselors ₦180,000 to ₦200,000

HSE officers ₦300,000 to ₦400,000

Deck Cadet ₦250,000 to ₦300,000

Control & instrumentation engineers ₦450,000 – ₦600,000

#7. The Nigerian Military

The Nigerian Military consists of the Nigerian Army, Airforce, and Navy. Salaries in the military are paid based on ranks. Joining any branch of the Nigerian military as a commissioned officer will see you earning higher than a non-commissioned officer.

Who is a Commissioned Officer?

A commissioned officer is an officer who commenced his military career by gaining admission into the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) for special training and courses or one who after completing his higher education (University or Polytechnic) obtained, passed, and successfully completed the training and courses of the Direct Short Service Course (DSSC).

Anyone who falls into any of the categories above will be commissioned after completing his training and courses. Commissioned officers have more legal responsibilities than non-commissioned officers, therefore they hold higher ranks and are paid more.

Who is a Non-Commissioned Officer?

A non-commissioned officer simply put, is a military officer who has not pursued a commission. They obtain their position of authority by promotion through the listed ranks. Non-commissioned officers are divided into Junior Non-Commissioned Officers (JNCO) and Senior (or staff) Non-Commissioned Officers (SNCO).

Many Nigerians see non-commissioned officers as those without the needed academic qualification to advance into the Commissioned ranks. But this is untrue. There are hundreds of non-commissioned officers who possess the needed academic qualification but have to settle for the lower cadre because of circumstances like unemployment, influence, etc.

Now let’s look at the estimated average salaries of each branch of the Military.

Average Monthly Salaries of the Nigerian Army

Commissioned Officers

Second lieutenant 160,000 – 180,000

Lieutenant 186, 000 – 200,000

Captain 200,000 – 230,000

Major 230,000 – 300, 000

Lieutenant colonel 300,000 – 360,000

Colonel 360, 000 – 600,000

Brigadier General 650,000 – 800,000

Major General 800,000 – 1.2 Million

Lieutenant General 1.2 Million – 1.7 Million naira.

General 1.6 Million – 2 Million

Non-Commissioned Officers

Rank Average Monthly Salary (NGN)

Recruit 10,000-12,000

Private 50,000

Lance Corporal 52,000-55,000

Corporal 57,000

Sergeant 56,443 – 69,260

Staff Sergeant 69,000 – 81,000

Warrant officer 82,000 – 100,000

Master Warrant Officer 90,000 – 160,000

Average Salary Range of the Nigerian Airforce

Commissioned Officers

Marshal of the Nigerian Air Force Yet to be attained

Air Chief Marshal N1,724,283

Air Marshal N1,486,451

Air Vice-Marshal N1,376,343

Air Commodore N677,895

Group Captain N352,631

Wing Commander N342,586

Squadron Leader N248,004

Flight Lieutenant N232,484

Flying Officer N218,400

Pilot Officer N187,159

Non-Commissioned Officers

Rank Average Monthly Salary

Air Warrant Officer N171,793

Master Warrant Officer N165,697

Warrant Officer N101,974

Flight Sergeant N87,119

Sergeant N69,261

Corporal N55,832

Air Craftsman N53,892

Recruit N10,237

Average Monthly Salaries of the Nigerian Navy

Commissioned Officers

Rank Average Monthly Salary (NGN)

Admiral 1,358,590

Vice-Admiral 1,113,600

Rear Admiral 1,003,240

Commodore 615,490

Captain 309,650

Commander 281,670

Lieutenant Commander 230,652

Lieutenant 195,685

Sub-Lieutenant 150,625

Mid-Shipman 118,835

Non-Commissioned Staff

Rank Average Monthly Salary

Warrant Chief Petty Officer 120,853

Chief Petty Officer 90,825

Petty Officer 80,.852

Leading Rating 70,855

Able Rating 50, 855

Ordinary Rating 45,854

Trainee N0.00

#8. Nigerian Customs Service (NCS)

The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) is one of the country’s paramilitary agencies. It controls the importation and exportation of goods in and out of the country.

NCS pays their officers according to their ranks and qualifications. This implies that a graduate with B.Sc will earn higher than an officer with an O’level certificate.

The ranks and structure of the Nigerian Customs Service are different from that of other Nigerian military or paramilitary organizations.

Customs Assistant ₦40,000 – ₦57,000

Assistant Inspector of Custom ₦65,000

Inspector of Custom ₦73,000

Assistant Superintendent of Customs II ₦74,079 – ₦82,415

Assistant Superintendent of Customs I ₦84,380 – ₦95,294

Deputy Superintendent Customs (DSC) Officer ₦91,168 – ₦104,336

Chief Superintendent Customs (CSC) Officer ₦96,514 – ₦110,436

Assistant Comptrollers ₦102,132 – ₦117,120

Deputy Comptrollers ₦134,953 – ₦152,132

Comptrollers ₦146,652 – ₦163,856

Assistant Comptroller-General ₦189,357 – ₦205,380

Deputy Comptroller-General ₦206,666 – ₦224, 000

Comptroller General ₦208,333 – ₦230, 000

#9. Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC)

The Nigerian digital space is a rapidly growing economy with monumental improvements. This growth has made the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) one of the highest-paying government agencies in Nigeria.

The commission was established in 1992 and it has since then coordinated the emergence and development of telecommunications industries in Nigeria. Like other government parastatals, the NCC salary is determined by qualifications and level of experience. Besides the salary packages, staff are also entitled to allowances and bonuses.

Average Monthly Salary Structure

Apart from the bonuses, an entry-level staff in NCC is said to earn at least N120,000 monthly.

Depending on your skill and experience, you can earn up to N380,000 monthly.

#10. Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA)

Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) is one of the downstream sector regulators in Nigeria. They supervise the sector’s gradual deregulation and liberalization.

Average Salary Structure

A level 8 staff is estimated to earn between N140,000 to N190,000 monthly minus bonuses and allowances. A senior officer can earn as h9igh as N5 million

