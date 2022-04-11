Are These The Top 10 Highest Paying FG Jobs In Nigeria & Their Salaries?

Are you looking for the highest-paying federal government jobs in Nigeria? Federal government jobs are highly sought after because of the job security over private-sector jobs. Additionally, federal government workers enjoy bonuses and perks such as pensions, vacations, etc. So it’s no wonder you are asking this question.
This article covers a list of the top 10 highest paying federal government jobs in Nigeria, their salaries, eligibility requirements, and how to apply. With this information, you can decide which suits your situation and start setting your priorities straight. Also to be discussed are the best paying federal agencies in Nigeria.
Let’s get started!
#1. Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC)
NNPC Average Monthly Salary Range
First on our list of highest paying government jobs in Nigeria is the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC). Founded on the 1st of December 1977 after the merger between the Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel and the Nigerian National Oil Corporation, the NNPC is arguably Nigeria’s best paying federal government agency.
They are Nigeria’s official petroleum industry, and they oversee the Federal Government’s oil and gas relations both within and outside the country. Since Nigeria’s economy predominantly depends on oil, petroleum plays a vital role. Hence, the oil and gas sector workers are naturally some of the highest-paid government employees in Nigeria.
The NNPC regulates the joint venture arrangements between the Federal Government of Nigeria and multinational oil companies like Chevron, ExxonMobil, Agip, Schlumberger, Texaco, Total S.A, etc. Their headquarters is situated at the NNPC Towers in Abuja (FCT), and they have an international office in London.
They also have zonal offices in some of the country’s major states and cities like Lagos, Port Harcourt, Warri, and Kaduna.
NNPC workers are reported to earn the following average salaries:
Interns ₦18,000 – ₦30,000
Entry-level staff ₦180,000 – ₦350,000
Sales manager ₦300,000 – ₦450,000
Economist ₦350,000 – ₦500,000
Experienced staff/manager ₦500,000 – ₦1,000,000
Human Resources Analysts and Well Operations Superintendents earn up to ₦665K and ₦1.4m monthly, respectively.
#2. Bank of Industry (BoI)
We can’t have a list of top paying federal government agencies in Nigeria without the reputable Nigerian Bank of Industry (BoI). They have a long-standing rating as one of Nigeria’s highest-paying federal government parastatals. BOI is the oldest and the largest Development Finance Institution (DFI) presently operating in Nigeria. The BOI is jointly owned by:
* The Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) Nigeria, holding over 94.80% stake
* The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), holding a 5.19% stake, and
* Private shareholders with 0.01% stake.
BOI is a significant agency under the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment. The bank offers entrepreneurs and organisations looking to establish small, medium, and large-scale monetary aid projects. By funding industrial projects in major sectors of the economy, they encourage businesses, youth entrepreneurship, and other projects for Nigeria’s benefit.
BOI Average Monthly Salary Range
Analysts ₦240,000 – ₦350,000
Banking officer ₦450,000 – ₦570,000
#3. Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), established by the CBN Act of 1958 but started operating by December 1st, 1959, is another federal government agency with a high staff salary structure.
It is the apex financial regulator in Nigeria charged with the obligation to maintain its external reserves, promote a stable economic environment to the economy and serve as a financial adviser to the Federal Government.
The CBN keeps a close guard of their affairs, and their salaries are purposely shielded from the public.
However, we did some findings, and these are the average salaries the CBN pays its worker.
Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Average Monthly Salary
Graduate Trainees ₦43,000 – ₦50,000
Entry-level staff ₦120,000 – ₦122,000
Loan officers ₦573,000
Data Analyst ₦647,000
Branch manager ₦732,000
#4. Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA)
NIMASA is another one of the highest paying federal government jobs. Getting a job with the agency is not particularly easy. It was established in 2006, and they are saddled with the responsibility of regulating the Nigerian shipping industry, coastal waters, and maritime labour alongside the Nigerian Navy.
They also conduct inspections and carry out search and rescue services with the Navy. Like the CBN, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) are also quite secretive about its salary.
NIMASA Average Monthly Salary Structure
Entry-level staffs ₦100,000 to ₦150,000
Grade Level 7 (step 1) ₦90,000
Grade Level 8 (step 1) Up to ₦103,988
#5. Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS)
A job at the FIRS is a dream for many graduates. FIRS staffs collect, supervise, and record taxes. In addition to their lucrative salary, FIRS staffs enjoy many allowances and benefits, and their job security in the agency is guaranteed.
Factors like the job position, the level or grade, and the years spent in service determine how much a permanent staff at the agency is paid.
FIRS Average Monthly Salary Structure
NYSC Corps Member N23,000 – N26,000
NYSC Corps Intern N35,000 – N46,000
Accounting Clerk Intern N68,000 – N73,000
Accountant N199,000 – N211,000
Tax Officer N290,000 – N310,000
Conseiller En Développement N280,000 – N298,000
Tax Administrator N343,000 – N360,000
Inspector of Taxes N383,000 – N412,600
Human Resources Generalist N480,000 – N517,000
#6. Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)
Another agency that offers a high-paying federal government job in Nigeria is the Nigerian Port Authority (NPA). The NPA is in charge of maintaining the ports in Nigeria. The two major ports under the NPA’s command are the Lagos and Port Harcourt ports.
NPA Average Monthly Salary Structure
Counselors ₦180,000 to ₦200,000
HSE officers ₦300,000 to ₦400,000
Deck Cadet ₦250,000 to ₦300,000
Control & instrumentation engineers ₦450,000 – ₦600,000
#7. The Nigerian Military
The Nigerian Military consists of the Nigerian Army, Airforce, and Navy. Salaries in the military are paid based on ranks. Joining any branch of the Nigerian military as a commissioned officer will see you earning higher than a non-commissioned officer.
Who is a Commissioned Officer?
A commissioned officer is an officer who commenced his military career by gaining admission into the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) for special training and courses or one who after completing his higher education (University or Polytechnic) obtained, passed, and successfully completed the training and courses of the Direct Short Service Course (DSSC).
Anyone who falls into any of the categories above will be commissioned after completing his training and courses. Commissioned officers have more legal responsibilities than non-commissioned officers, therefore they hold higher ranks and are paid more.
Who is a Non-Commissioned Officer?
A non-commissioned officer simply put, is a military officer who has not pursued a commission. They obtain their position of authority by promotion through the listed ranks. Non-commissioned officers are divided into Junior Non-Commissioned Officers (JNCO) and Senior (or staff) Non-Commissioned Officers (SNCO).
Many Nigerians see non-commissioned officers as those without the needed academic qualification to advance into the Commissioned ranks. But this is untrue. There are hundreds of non-commissioned officers who possess the needed academic qualification but have to settle for the lower cadre because of circumstances like unemployment, influence, etc.
Now let’s look at the estimated average salaries of each branch of the Military.
Average Monthly Salaries of the Nigerian Army
Commissioned Officers
Second lieutenant 160,000 – 180,000
Lieutenant 186, 000 – 200,000
Captain 200,000 – 230,000
Major 230,000 – 300, 000
Lieutenant colonel 300,000 – 360,000
Colonel 360, 000 – 600,000
Brigadier General 650,000 – 800,000
Major General 800,000 – 1.2 Million
Lieutenant General 1.2 Million – 1.7 Million naira.
General 1.6 Million – 2 Million
Non-Commissioned Officers
Rank Average Monthly Salary (NGN)
Recruit 10,000-12,000
Private 50,000
Lance Corporal 52,000-55,000
Corporal 57,000
Sergeant 56,443 – 69,260
Staff Sergeant 69,000 – 81,000
Warrant officer 82,000 – 100,000
Master Warrant Officer 90,000 – 160,000
Average Salary Range of the Nigerian Airforce
Commissioned Officers
Marshal of the Nigerian Air Force Yet to be attained
Air Chief Marshal N1,724,283
Air Marshal N1,486,451
Air Vice-Marshal N1,376,343
Air Commodore N677,895
Group Captain N352,631
Wing Commander N342,586
Squadron Leader N248,004
Flight Lieutenant N232,484
Flying Officer N218,400
Pilot Officer N187,159
Non-Commissioned Officers
Rank Average Monthly Salary
Air Warrant Officer N171,793
Master Warrant Officer N165,697
Warrant Officer N101,974
Flight Sergeant N87,119
Sergeant N69,261
Corporal N55,832
Air Craftsman N53,892
Recruit N10,237
Average Monthly Salaries of the Nigerian Navy
Commissioned Officers
Rank Average Monthly Salary (NGN)
Admiral 1,358,590
Vice-Admiral 1,113,600
Rear Admiral 1,003,240
Commodore 615,490
Captain 309,650
Commander 281,670
Lieutenant Commander 230,652
Lieutenant 195,685
Sub-Lieutenant 150,625
Mid-Shipman 118,835
Non-Commissioned Staff
Rank Average Monthly Salary
Warrant Chief Petty Officer 120,853
Chief Petty Officer 90,825
Petty Officer 80,.852
Leading Rating 70,855
Able Rating 50, 855
Ordinary Rating 45,854
Trainee N0.00
#8. Nigerian Customs Service (NCS)
The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) is one of the country’s paramilitary agencies. It controls the importation and exportation of goods in and out of the country.
NCS pays their officers according to their ranks and qualifications. This implies that a graduate with B.Sc will earn higher than an officer with an O’level certificate.
The ranks and structure of the Nigerian Customs Service are different from that of other Nigerian military or paramilitary organizations.
Customs Assistant ₦40,000 – ₦57,000
Assistant Inspector of Custom ₦65,000
Inspector of Custom ₦73,000
Assistant Superintendent of Customs II ₦74,079 – ₦82,415
Assistant Superintendent of Customs I ₦84,380 – ₦95,294
Deputy Superintendent Customs (DSC) Officer ₦91,168 – ₦104,336
Chief Superintendent Customs (CSC) Officer ₦96,514 – ₦110,436
Assistant Comptrollers ₦102,132 – ₦117,120
Deputy Comptrollers ₦134,953 – ₦152,132
Comptrollers ₦146,652 – ₦163,856
Assistant Comptroller-General ₦189,357 – ₦205,380
Deputy Comptroller-General ₦206,666 – ₦224, 000
Comptroller General ₦208,333 – ₦230, 000
#9. Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC)
The Nigerian digital space is a rapidly growing economy with monumental improvements. This growth has made the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) one of the highest-paying government agencies in Nigeria.
The commission was established in 1992 and it has since then coordinated the emergence and development of telecommunications industries in Nigeria. Like other government parastatals, the NCC salary is determined by qualifications and level of experience. Besides the salary packages, staff are also entitled to allowances and bonuses.
Average Monthly Salary Structure
Apart from the bonuses, an entry-level staff in NCC is said to earn at least N120,000 monthly.
Depending on your skill and experience, you can earn up to N380,000 monthly.
#10. Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA)
Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) is one of the downstream sector regulators in Nigeria. They supervise the sector’s gradual deregulation and liberalization.
Average Salary Structure
A level 8 staff is estimated to earn between N140,000 to N190,000 monthly minus bonuses and allowances. A senior officer can earn as h9igh as N5 million
