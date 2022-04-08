Armed Boys Collected Everything A Man Bought For His Family In Anambra

A father has gone on Facebook to reveal that he spent almost N14K shopping for his family’s needs only to go home empty handed after hoodlums collected everything from him.

The father said he returned from work and realised his infant’s milk had finished.

He went to a supermarket in Nnewi to buy the milk and other supplies for his family.

On his way home, he said armed boys stopped him and collected everything.

“I spend money finish, na only payment invoice follow me go house,” the father complained.

“What will my baby eat this night?” He added.

THERE’S SERIOUS TROUBLE HONESTLY. ���

I came back from work this evening and rushed to Roban Stores Nnewi to buy Aptamil; a brand of infant milk for my baby. I had folded my legs all day in public transport so I decided to drive my bike to Roban Stores, to at least feel the fresh evening air and also avoid evening gridlock that usually held cars.

I got to Roban Stores and decided to buy few things for the family.

Long story cut short, on my way home two armed boys blocked me and took away all I bought. I am kinda grateful that they didn’t remember to talk about my phone.

I spend money finish, na only payment invoice follow me go house. This is bad.

What will they now do with my baby’s milk?

What will my baby eat this night?

Where are we headed with this madness?

���



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=7267586076616223&id=100000947095216

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...