Army Rescue Woman Who Has Been Held In Boko Haram Captivity Since 2014

The Nigerian Army Troops have rescued a woman who has been held hostage by Islamist militant sect, Boko Haram, since 2014.

This was revealed in a series of tweets by Zagazola Makama, a Counter Insurgency Expert and Security Analyst in the Lake Chad region.

According to Zagazola, the woman was rescued by Nigerian Army troops during operations to rid the Bama area of Borno State of terrorists. He also revealed that she was rescued alongside 42 other kidnapped victims, which included women, children and one elderly.

See tweet below;

According to him, the woman, Mrs Shetu Bamai Sangayama was kidnapped alongside her 4 children in 2014.

Two years after, precisely in 2016, her husband, Mr Bamai Sangayama took to Facebook to announce to the world about his missing wife and children, praying and hoping for their miraculous and safe return.



https://gallantmilitary.org.ng/nigerian-army-troops-rescue-woman/

