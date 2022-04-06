ASUU Strike: FG Imposed No Work, No Pay

The Federal Government has restated its threat not to pay any of its employees on strike or absent from duty post without due authorisation.

This followed the commencement of a two-week warning strike by the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) today.

With the warning strike by SSANU and NASU, activities in the nation’s public universities have been fully grounded. The Academic Staff Union of Universities and National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) are already on strike over Federal Government’s failure to implement agreements with them..

Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen Chris Ngige, told The Nation last night the government had decided to apply the “No-work, No Pay” policy in compliance with Section 43 of the Labour Law.

Ngige said that the actions of the unions amounted to “false leave” and a declaration of forced holidays for students. He reminded the members that the government was not “Father Xmas.”

His words: “Anybody on strike now will not be paid in consonance with Section 43.

“What they (unions) are doing is false leave; they are forcing their employers to close down some of their universities and declare holiday for students because of that.

“So if you do that, you will not be paid. Government is not Father Christmas where you are not working and you will be paid.”

SSANU and NASU had in a joint statement yesterday announced the commencement of the warning strike, saying “no concession should be given in any guise.”

https://thenationonlineng.net/fed-govt-invokes-no-work-no-pay-as-unions-ground-varsities/

This news is reported on 28th March, 2022. It has been reported that no University Lecturer under IPPIS has been paid at the time of this report and it is likely that they won’t be paid.

