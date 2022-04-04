Atiku Will Win PDP’s Presidential Ticket – Adamawa State Governor

Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Umaru Finriri has expressed confidence that former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar will emerge as the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential for the 2023 general elections.

Ahmadu Fintiri who was very sure of Atiku Abubakar’s victory, made this position known while fielding questions from newsmen at the Yola International Airport on Sunday night.

The Governor who was returning to the state for the first time after the former Vice President declared to vie for the Presidential ticket of the PDP said that Atiku Abubakar remains the best person to fly the party’s ticket at this point in time.

He added that the former Vice President has already set machinery in place to canvas for support across the country and ensure that he gets the party’s presidential ticket.

According to him, “Politics is local whether you are aspiring for the smallest or the highest position, you must have the base, which is home”.

He further said that, “This, we in Adamawa and some other critical stakeholders have provided for our leader, the former Vice President in his aspiration for the presidency of Nigeria for the 2023 general elections”.

Ahmadu Fintiri added that, “We have started the scheming, working, and canvassing for support is in progress and very soon you’ll see him emerging as the flag bearer of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)”.

He noted that, “with Atiku, the unity of Nigeria will be sacrosanct and the issue of insecurity will become a thing of the past”, tressing that, “Atiku has the experience and he understands the dynamics of this country and I believe he will be able to close the gap and bring us together as a nation”

It could be recalled that during Atiku’s declaration in Abuja, Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri was the only PDP serving Governor present, a move that has doused the tension and cleared speculations of a rift between the two.

https://tribuneonlineng.com/atiku-will-win-pdps-presidential-ticket-%e2%80%95-gov-fintiri/

