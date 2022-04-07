Ayade Remains Cross River Governor FHC Rules, Defeats PDP

The Federal High Court (FHC) sitting in Abuja on Thursday delivered a judgement in favour of Cross River Governor, Prof Ben Ayade; and his deputy, Prof Ivara Esu, in respect of their defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

POLITICS NIGERIA reports that Ayade won on principle of stare decisis. Stare decisis is the doctrine that courts will adhere to precedent in making their decisions.

The court was full to capacity.

Present in court were two governorship aspirants, Barrister Chris Agara and Arc Edem Duke; APC Cross River State Chairman Alphonsus Ogar Eba; Rt Hon Mike Etaba; Senator Stephen Odey; and Cross River State Attorney General/Commissioner for Justice, Barr Tanko Ashang.

Also present were Barr Pius Onigah, Comrade Nchor Kingsley, Christopher Ogar, Bukie Okangbe , Kalita Joe Aruku, among others.

The Judge, Justice Taiwo Taiwo, came in at exactly 2:15 pm.

After the introduction of appearance for the PDP and others, reading of judgement commenced. In the end, Ayade’s supporters went home victorious.

https://politicsnigeria.com/breaking-ayade-remains-cross-river-governor-defeats-pdp/

