Bandits Attack Danjanku Village In Kastina, Abduct Many

Several people have been reportedly abducted by gunmen suspected to be bandits in Danjanku village, Musawa Local Government Area (LGA) of Katsina State.

POLITICS NIGERIA learned from residents that the bandits stormed the community in the early hours of today, Friday, and operated for many hours.

On arrival at the village on motorcycles, the gunmen started shooting indiscriminately. They abducted some locals and escaped with them into the forest.

Katsina, the home state of President Muhammadu Buhari, has witnessed sporadic attacks by bandits and kidnappers that have claimed the lives of many.

Over 700 people have been reportedly killed by the gunmen in Jibia, Kankara, Dutsinma, Musawa, Danmusa and Safana local government areas of the state in the last five months.

In January, President Buhari promised to smoke out the bandits terrorising Nigeria’s northern region.

“In keeping with my commitment to tackle the monster of terrorism head on, let me reassure these besieged communities and other Nigerians that this government will not abandon them to their fate because we are more than ever determined to get rid of these outlaws.

“These criminals will be history because we are not going to relent in our current military operations to get rid of these thugs who have been terrorising innocent people.

“We are fiercely determined to smoke out and destroy these outlaws who have no regard for the sanctity of life,” President Buhari had said.

