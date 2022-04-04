Bandits Kidnap 22 Villagers At Anguwar, Along Abuja-Kaduna Highway

“@Austynzogs: FLASH: Terror bandits have raided some houses at Anguwar Maji,in Jere town along the Abuja-Kaduna Highway & kidnapped 22 villagers barely 24 hours after the IG of Police Usman Alkali Baba,visited the highway.Jere,shares a boundary with Tafa-Sabon-Wuse in Niger State

https://twitter.com/trafficbutter/status/1510970198118961163

Bandits Abduct Villagers On Abuja-Kaduna Highway Hours After IGP’s Visit

Bandits have raided some houses at Anguwar Maji in Jere town along the Abuja-Kaduna Highway and abducted 22 villagers.

This happened barely 24 hours after the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, visited the highway.

Soludo begins supervision of cleanup of Onitsha, other LGAs in Anambra

Food crisis looms as kidnappers target farmers

Jere, which shares a boundary with Tafa-Sabon -Wuse in Niger State, is located on the ever-busy Abuja-Kaduna Highway.

A resident of Anguwar Maji, Shehu Bala, who confirmed the latest abduction through a telephone conversation with our reporter, said the incident happened around 11pm on Sunday.

He said the bandits, who came in large numbers, invaded some houses and whisked away 22 residents, including five women.

“The bandits came in their large numbers as some of them wore army uniforms.

“They moved from house to house and woke their victims up before they marched them into the bush at gunpoint,” he said.

According to him, the bandits operated silently in the community for over an hour.

He added that they only started shooting sporadically to scare people from coming after them after leaving the community.

Bala, however, said one among the 22 kidnapped victims escaped from his abductors while being led into the bush.

The spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, ASP Mohammed Jalinge, could not be reached at the time of filing this report.



https://dailytrust.com/bandits-abduct-22-villagers-on-abuja-kaduna-highway-24-hours-after-igps-visit

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...