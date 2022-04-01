Banky W To Contest House Of Reps Seat Under PDP

It is a great pleasure to welcome @BankyW to the biggest and most democratic party in Africa. May the odds always be in your favor.

#TalkandDo

#NewEra



https://twitter.com/PDPNewEraLagos/status/1509897195050487808?t=E5hvP2J57Fot3N3zv1hN2w&s=19

Tomorrow we declare. Then we move. DM @thebworg if you’d like to join us tomorrow, we need as many people as possible. We need you. We must engage with Nigeria where it is, not where we prefer for it to be.

The time for just talking is over. It’s time to #TalkAndDo. Pls join us.

https://twitter.com/BankyW/status/1509945333970788356?t=NbRDYPmi9TtFebQkssG9LA&s=19

In 2019, we planted the seed. In 2023, by the grace of God, and with your support, we will win the seat. The time for just talking is over. It’s time to #TalkAndDo. I hope I can count on you. We move.

https://twitter.com/BankyW/status/1509944790141612037?t=ZkvM3OWVOTxpl9f03lDtUQ&s=19

