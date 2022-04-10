BBNaija’s Alex Unusual Clashes With Police For Trying To Search Her Bag

BBNaija’s Alex Unusual Clashes With Nigerian Police For Trying To Search Her Bag (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tm9f03J0P20

Big Brother Naija star, Alex Unusual defended herself in a clash with the Nigerian Police who tried to search her bag, IGBERETV reports.

Taking to her Instagram live video, Alex Unusual recorded video of the clash she had with Police officers.

Alex Unusual in the video defended herself against the Police Men who insisted that her bag looks suspicious.

The star actress was not pleased with the statement and noted that the car can be searched but the police don’t have the right to search her bag.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CcKHxO4DQ3p/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

