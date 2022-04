Big Brother Naija star and entrepreneur, Mercy Eke, has lost her father, IGBERETV reports.

The reality TV star announced her father’s death in an Instagram post on Friday, April 1, 2022.

“I’m so devastated at the demise of my daddy. God, I don’t want to believe this is happening to me right now. ”, she wrote.



https://www.instagram.com/p/Cbzr0GdjP75/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

