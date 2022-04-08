Beninese Cook Wanted For Stealing $10,000, Jewellery In Lagos; ₦2M Bounty (Pix)

Lagos Company Puts N2million Bounty On Head Of Cook Declared Wanted For Stealing $10,000, Jewellery From Employer

A 29-year-old Beninese cook identified as Sunday Abeninoise, has been declared wanted by Obimzy property, a real estate company located at Lekki Phase 1 in Lagos State.

The company alleged that Abeninoise stole five different car keys, gold jewellery of high value and $10,000 (about N5.7 million at the parallel market) in cash.

The company put N2 million bounty on his head.

According to a poster containing the information, which was obtained by SaharaReporters, Abeninoise left the company on January 18, 2022, and has yet to report back.

The statement noted that Interpol had been notified of the crime and that a petition had been sent to the Benin Republic.

The statement reads, “This is to inform the general public that the person in the above picture whose name is Mr Sunday Abeninoise is officially wanted and he is currently on the run. He is a cook who has been working with his employer for over three years.

“He is treated well and accorded with respect & decency till his sudden disappearance. He left his place of employment on the 18th of January, 2022, and has yet to report back.

“It was later discovered that he absconded with five different car keys from the security unit which he was able to gain access to after his fight with one of the helps. He also made away with gold jewellery of high value & ten thousand dollars in cash.

“He has been reported to the Interpol last month after the discovery and a petition has been officiated to Benin Republic. Also, he hasn’t asked for his salary since his exit and on reaching out to his family over there, he cooked up the story of being attacked by armed robbers, which he didn’t mention to his employer, neither has he yet to reach out to his employer nor anyone affiliated to his previous place of employment.”

“We would like to implore the general public to please, be on the lookout for him and be at high alert. A reward of the sum of two million naira will be given to anyone who is willing to help us with useful information on finding him. Please call this number – 08036119261 & 07034714122. Thank you,” the statement added.

When SaharaReporters called the listed mobile phone numbers, only one of them connected. The man who answered identified himself as a security guard at the company, and confirmed that the management of the company had indeed placed a bounty on the head of the accused person.



http://saharareporters.com/2022/04/07/lagos-company-puts-n2million-bounty-head-cook-declared-wanted-stealing-10000-jewellery

