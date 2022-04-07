Benzema Becomes First French Player To Score 10 Goals In A Single UCL

Always delivering on the biggest stage:

Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo are the only players to score a hat trick in consecutive UCL knockout stage games!



Karim Benzema = first French player to score 10 goals in a Champions League campaign (group stage to final) �

10⃣ Karim Benzema (2021/22)

8⃣ David Trezeguet (2001/02)

8⃣ Wissam Ben Yedder (2017/18)

8⃣ Kylian Mbappé (2020/21)



Most Champions League hat-tricks:

8⃣ Lionel Messi

8⃣ Cristiano Ronaldo

5⃣ Robert Lewandowski

4⃣ Karim Benzema



UEFA Champions League

Karim Benzema becomes just the fourth player in history to score 80+ goals in the Champions League



He is behind Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi & Robert Lewandowski.

Karim Benzema becomes the fourth player to score a hat-trick in back-to-back #UCL games



