Benzema Becomes First French Player To Score 10 Goals In A Single UCL

Always delivering on the biggest stage:
Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo are the only players to score a hat trick in consecutive UCL knockout stage games!
Karim Benzema = first French player to score 10 goals in a Champions League campaign (group stage to final) �
10⃣ Karim Benzema (2021/22)
8⃣ David Trezeguet (2001/02)
8⃣ Wissam Ben Yedder (2017/18)
8⃣ Kylian Mbappé (2020/21)
Most Champions League hat-tricks:
8⃣ Lionel Messi
8⃣ Cristiano Ronaldo
5⃣ Robert Lewandowski
4⃣ Karim Benzema
UEFA Champions League
Karim Benzema becomes just the fourth player in history to score 80+ goals in the Champions League
He is behind Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi & Robert Lewandowski.
Karim Benzema becomes the fourth player to score a hat-trick in back-to-back #UCL games
