Bet9ja’s Website Hacked By Russian Blackcat Group, LASG Responds

The management of Bet9ja has revealed that its website has been hacked by the Russian Blackcat group.

This was disclosed by Bet9ja in a statement in which it identified the perpetrators as the Russian Blackcat group, who are famous for several attacks on huge companies around the world.

The gaming site said that the group has already demanded ransom but it insists it will not accept the conditions of the hacker group.



https://nairametrics.com/2022/04/07/bet9jas-website-allegedly-hacked-by-russian-blackcat-group/

