Body Of A 15-Year-Old JSS 3 Student Found Floating On River In Kaduna (Photos)

Lifeless body of a 15-year-old JSS 3 student is found floating along River Kaduna bridge on Friday 8th of April.

Salemgists gathered that the body was rescued after a report was made to the Search and Rescue/Paramedic Unit of the Federal Fire Service Kaduna State Command.

It was learnt that the body was successful evacuated handed over to the family of the deceased for his final rites.

The federal fire service which conducted the successful evacuation said it was carried out in collaboration with Nigerian Police, DSS, Redcross and Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA).

FFS added in a statement:

“The Federal Fire Service here in Kaduna State will want to call on the citizens of the state, particularly those residing along flood plain areas and places/areas that have waterways that are tributaries to River Kaduna that they need to be extremely safety concious at this particular point in time that the rains are expected.

As we pray for the repose of the soul of the victim we as well want to enjoin citizens to always prioritize self and environmental safety.”

Source: https://salemgists.com/body-of-a-15-year-old-jss-3-student-found-floating-on-river-kaduna-photos/

