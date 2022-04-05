Bolt/Uber Drivers To Start Warning Strike Next Month

Greatest Nigerian e-hailing drivers

The Time is Now to say enough is enough to the Exploitative and ill programmed business model of Bolt & Uber

The rate of inflation has tripled the prices of every single commodity ranging from a sachet of pure water to motor spare parts.

Yet instead of Bolt to increase fares to reflect the current economic realities in the country, they further reduced these fares, is this partnership or parasitic alliance? Our drivers are killed, framed and our cars snatched!

Comrades it’s time for us to show these App Coys Who owns the majority stake in this Business!

Strike Action takes place in May, 2022, we will communicate precise date Asap! Please all Nigerian e-hailing driver should be ready to put off their Uber and Bolt Drivers App!

This strike will linger until the App Companies do the Needful and meet our Demands

Note: participation is Mandatory and Elements of Enforcement to ensure 100% compliance by all stakeholders are already in place.

Source: https://mobile.twitter.com/nacorpng/status/1511331965693218822/photo/1

