Bruno Fernandes Signs A New Contract With Man United Until 2026 (Photo)

OFFICIAL: Bruno Fernandes signs a new contract with Man United until 2026 with the option to extend for a further year.

The Portugal international has contributed 49 goals and 39 assists in just 117 games for United.

Fernandes, who has already won the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award twice, has created more chances than any other United player since joining the club in January 2020.

The midfielder scored two goals for Portugal this week on his 42nd international appearance, against North Macedonia, as he helped to seal his country’s place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Bruno Fernandes said: “From the moment that I joined Manchester United, I have had a special relationship with the club and our amazing fans. I grew up watching this team, dreaming of getting the chance to play here one day.

“That dream is now a reality and an honour.

“Even after two years, it still feels amazing to step out at Old Trafford, to hear the fans sing my song and to score in front of the Stretford End. It is a true privilege to wear this shirt and to fight for our incredible club.

“There is so much more that I want to achieve here, and I know that is the same for the rest of the squad and staff. More than anything, we want to give the fans the success that they deserve.

“We have shared some great moments over the last years, but the best is yet to come from myself and this team.”

John Murtough, football director, said: “Everyone is well aware of Bruno’s importance to Manchester United. His goals and assists record is phenomenal and he has performed remarkably consistently since he joined the club.

“Bruno’s work-rate, dedication and fantastic attitude are exactly what we want from a Manchester United player. He is the ultimate professional with many fantastic attributes to drive the high standards required to play for this great club.

“Bruno, like everyone across the football club, remains hugely ambitious and determined to deliver sustained success on the pitch to get us back to challenging for titles.”

Source: https://twitter.com/ManUtd/status/1509817922876850198?t=fEF1WbW7I-yMsEtzuwkYZg&s=19

