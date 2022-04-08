Buhari Allocates Houses To 22 Members Of Super Eagles 1994 Squad

President Muhammadu Buhari approved the granting of housing units in the National Housing Estate around the country to 22 members of the 1994 African Cup of Nations champion Super Eagles.

Buhari made this address in the Three Arms Zone in Minna on Thursday, April 7, at the official commissioning of housing developments under the National Housing Programme (NHP) Phase 1.

The President, who was represented by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Amb. Zubairu Dada, indicated that the Super Eagles will be able to choose any house in any of the housing complexes across the country.

“This provides an opportunity to remember our heroes, the valiant Super Eagles to whom our country made a promise of providing housing for winning the 1994 African Cup of Nations, which has remained unfulfilled.

“On behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria, I feel proud and privileged to redeem the promise Nigeria made to these patriotic Nigerians, even if belatedly.

“As the saying goes, it is better late than never and I have approved allocation to redeem the outstanding allocation to 22 members of the Super Eagles in National Housing Estate located in their state of choice.

“Their keys and title documents will be handed over at the commissioning in their state while the remainder of the housing is allocated to willing members of the public,” he said.

https://newsroundtheclock.com/buhari-allocates-houses-to-22-members-of-super-eagles-94-squad/

