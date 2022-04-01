Buhari Calling Jonathan “Clueless” Over Insecurity In 2013 (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OOFKwSBP2zI&feature=youtu.be

Throwback Video: Watch Buhari Calling Jonathan “Clueless” Over Insecurity in 2015

“Back in May 2013, Buhari, who had run for president on three occasions but failed, asked Jonathan to vacate office for “failing” to tackle insecurity across the country.

While addressing journalists at his residence in Daura, Katsina state, Buhari said: “Jonathan should vacate and give way to competent hand to govern the country.” According to him, the then president failed to perform his primary function of securing Nigerians.

FLASHBACK: In 2013, Buhari asked Jonathan to resign over insecurity

https://www.thecable.ng/flashback-in-2013-buhari-asked-jonathan-to-resign-over-insecurity/amp

FLASHBACK: Buhari, Lai, Tinubu… those who asked Jonathan to resign over insecurity

https://www.thecable.ng/flashback-buhari-lai-tinubu-those-who-asked-jonathan-to-resign-over-insecurity/amp

