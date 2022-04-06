Buhari Snubs Russia, Picks British Firm For Ajaokuta Steel Revival

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Arc Olamilekan Adegbite, says the Federal Government has engaged a British firm to revive the Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited “for free”.

He said the decision was taken after the outbreak of war between Russian and Ukraine

He said this while responding to questions from State House reporters at the Special Weekly Briefing coordinated by the Presidential Communications Team in Abuja.

The minister, while speaking on the efforts to revive the Steel Company under the current administration, said President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier released the sum of $2b in 2020 to revive the project under an arrangement with a firm comprising both Russians and Ukrainians.



https://dailytrust.com/ukraine-war-fg-snubs-russia-picks-british-firm-for-ajaokuta-steel-revival

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rJPrWqpxg24

