Buhari Used As An Example Of A Bad Leader During Lectures In Scotland University

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=13zum4mEJtU

A lecturer in a foreign university used the Nigerian president as an example during one of his courses.

The lecturer at Robert Gordon Universiry in Aberdeen, Scotland, was teaching his students a course on leadership.

When talking about bad leadership, he used President Muhammadu Buhari as an example of a bad leader.

He shared photos of Buhari on the screen alongside a message that reads: “Don’t be like Buhari.”



https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2022/4/buhari-used-as-an-example-of-a-bad-leader-during-lectures-in-robert-gordon-university-in-scotland-video.html

