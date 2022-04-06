Business Tycoon, Nwanta Anayoeze Joins Race For House Of Representatives (Photos)

*House of Reps: Celebration As Joel Ndubueze Ezeani Picks Nomination Form*

A serial entrepreneur Chief Sir. Joel Ndubueze Ezeani, popularly known as Nwata Anoayoeze on Tuesday picked nomination and expression of interest forms to represent the people of Nnewi North & South/Ekwusigo Fed Constituency of Anambra State.

He was at the PDP national secretariat in the company of his friends and supporters amidst cheers and excitement.

Emperor Nwata Anoayoeze has been a very close figure with top officials of successive State governments.

He prides himself as humanitarian pathfinder who is in the House of Representatives race to change the story of young people, the poor and the less privileged.

A successful businessman, he is reputed to have in the past involved in humanitarian outreaches where he empowered young people for self-reliance and brought succour to the less privileged around Nnewi North & South/Ekwusigo Fed Constituency and beyond.

Well exposed, educated and travelled, his foray in politics is believed to be a quest for an expanded platform to serve his people better and touch more lives in the constituency.

https://www.africapresstv.com/2022/04/popular-business-tycoon-emperor-nwata.html?m=1

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...