Busty Abuja Socialite ‘Vichiano’ Celebrates Her Birthday With Brand New Car (Photos)

CEO Vichiano Event and Party Services, Victoria Peters Ngozi Celebrates Self With Brand New Car On Birthday

Victoria Peters Ngozi the Chief Executive Officer of one of the leading event planning companies in Nigeria, CEO Vichiano Event And Party Services at the weekend marked her birthday, gifting herself a brand new car.

The event which took place at her expansive Abuja residence had in attendance friends, associates and top socialites.

The celebrant who could not withhold her joy expressed gratitude to God for her journey of life so far.

She said though it has been a very challenging journey, her gratitude goes to God, her clients and friends who have associated with her brand over the years.

Her brand, Vichiano Event Services prides itself as the number one in party shop, rentals, anything that has to do with event including decorations, planning, artist management, concert organising and more.

Also, Vichiano Event and party Services has presence in Abuja, Lagos, Port Harcourt and Kano with more still coming up.

The non-governmental arm of the company, Vichiano Services had recently organised ‘Miss Plus-size African Beauty Pageant’ which seeks to raise awareness for fibroids and fertility among women with the aim of providing free surgery services to women with fibroid.

