So many Muslims like me tomorrow are going to have nothing to eat before and after fasting tomorrow, is there a possibility of leaving it or what can one do In such situations?

Am already starving and our only hope comes from Allah brothers and sisters what can you suggest for us the less privileged?

Are we allowed to leave the fasting?

