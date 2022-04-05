Can Ampicillin Capsule Dry And Heal An Open Scar? (Graphic Photo)

Good morning all,

Pls doctors and nurses in the house, I need your suggestions.

Not so long ago, I had a wound on my arm that later formed a lil raised scar, though I’ve been on steroid injections (Tetramicinolone) for sometime now and it has shrinked to the barest minimum, but I had to peel it open, so I can be able to sprinkle powdered capsule (Ampicillin) on the surface — to fasten the healing process.

But I don’t know if sprinkling the capsule on it would dry off the wound, thereby healing it.

I am open to any other suggestion that would prove effective.

