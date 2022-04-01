Chadian President Meets Buhari In Aso Rock (Photos)

President Muhammadu Buhari receives in Official Visit H.E. Lt. Gen. Mahamat Idriss Deby, President of the Republic of Chad in State House on 1st April 2022

President Buhari alongside Chadian President H.E. Lt. Gen. Mahamat Idriss Deby with NSA Babagana Monguno, Special ENvoy to Lake Chad Amb. Babagana Kingibe, Chief of Staff Prof. Ibrahim Gambari as he receives in Official Visit President of the Republic of Chad in State House on 1st April 2022

President Buhari alongside Chadian President H.E. Lt. Gen. Mahamat Idriss Deby with Nigerian Ambassador to Chad Sadique Abubakar, DG NIA Amb. Ahmed Rufai as he receives in Official Visit President of the Republic of Chad in State House on 1st April 2022



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1550039305379167&id=100011193364134&sfnsn=scwspwa

