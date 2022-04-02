Chelsea Vs Brentford 0 – 0 – (Live)

The continued uncertainty surrounding Chelsea’s future off the pitch has appeared to galvanise Thomas Tuchel’s troops, who have done a stellar job of focusing on their on-field matters as they continue to fight for success on three fronts this term.

Hakim Ziyech and Romelu Lukaku were both on target as Chelsea advanced to the semi-finals with a 2-0 victory over Boro in the FA Cup last time out, with that result following Champions League success against Lille and a controversial top-flight triumph over Newcastle United.

Tuchel may already have one eye on the first leg of his side’s Champions League quarter-final with Real Madrid on Wednesday evening, but the Blues will not want to lose their grip on third place in the Premier League table, with the European champions comfortably five points clear of fourth-placed Arsenal.

Winning six on the bounce in all tournaments is just what the doctor ordered for Chelsea before the unforgiving April schedule begins, and the Blues also enter Saturday’s game on a five-game victorious run in the Premier League – conceding just one goal in the process.

Tuchel’s side have also gone 17 games unbeaten at their West London home since that 1-0 loss to Manchester City back in September, and only Liverpool (7) have conceded fewer top-flight goals on their own turf than Chelsea (10) this term, with the Blues seeking to make Brentford’s short journey across the capital a

