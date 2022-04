Davido’s babymama, Chioma Rowland popularly known as “The Chef” has shown off her banging body in new photos as she vacates with their son Ifeanyi David Adeleke in Dubai.

She posted the photos with the caption “waterpark bae”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CcBA73XPa_n/?utm_medium=copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...