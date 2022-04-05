Clarence Seedorf To Arrive Nigeria For Heineken UEFA Champions League Tour

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lVUzCNI1nQc

The UEFA Champions League Trophy Tour presented by Heineken® is bringing a legend of the game, Clarence Seedorf, who played for Ajax, Real Madrid, Inter Milan and AC Milan, to Nigeria.

The tour provides football fans around the world with a chance to be in close proximity of the iconic UEFA Champions League Trophy and the heroes of the game. In its fifteen-year history, the UEFA Champions League Trophy Tour presented by Heineken® has reached 31 countries across Africa, Asia, North and South America.

This year, the tour will visit Lagos and Abuja, both in Nigeria where Seedorf will commence on a trophy tour and play live in the Heineken Football Face-Off.

Heineken®’s 2021/22 UEFA Champions League campaign entitled, “Cheers to All Fans”, highlights the inclusive nature of the game of football, communicating that football belongs to all passionate fans; regardless of gender, age, or tribe. Heineken® is bringing this to life for football fans across the globe with an extensive campaign and activation experiences open to all fans, enabling them to get closer to the iconic UEFA Champions League Trophy and legends of the game.

As part of its global campaign, the 2022 UEFA Champions League Trophy Tour presented by Heineken® will stop in Lagos, Nigeria on the 12th of April, and in Abuja, Nigeria on the 13th of April 2022.

The two-day tour affords fans with a rare opportunity to take photos with the UEFA Champions League Trophy, meet UCL Legend Clarence Seedorf and experience the thrill of the tour in their hometown.

Clarence Seedorf is considered one of the most successful players in UEFA Champions League history as he is the first and currently the only player to have won the UEFA Champions League Trophy with three clubs: Ajax in 1995, Real Madrid in 1998 and twice with AC Milan in 2003 and again in 2007. Clarence Seedorf has a historic link to the UEFA Champions League and plays a significant role in demonstrating the intense passion for the tournament.

Marketing Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Emmanuel Oriakhi: “We are thrilled to bring the UEFA Champions League Trophy Tour presented by Heineken® to Lagos & Abuja this year. The tour is a unique experience for global football fans outside of Europe to come face to face with the UEFA Champions League Trophy and to meet UCL Legend Clarence Seedorf in their home city. Our aim is to demonstrate that the best UEFA Champions League matches are enjoyed by all fans, and a Heineken® of course.”

UEFA Trophy Tour Ambassador to Nigeria, Clarence Seedorf: “I am excited to bring the UEFA Champions League Trophy to Nigeria and celebrate with all the passionate football fans in Nigeria. Join me for an exciting and unmissable trophy tour presented by Heineken®.”

Activities in Nigeria will commence in Lagos and then progress to Abuja.

Four time Champions League winner and the only player to win the competition with three different sides:

◉ 875 games

◉ 87 caps

◉ 139 goals

◉ 20 trophies

