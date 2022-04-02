Comedian ‘Youngest Old Man’ Joins House Of Representatives Race (Pictures)

Showbiz Entrepreneur ‘Youngest Old Man’ Joins House of Representatives Race, Promises Effective Representation

A popular comedian and Entertainment Practitioner Roland Igbadumhe, better known as Youngest Old Man has joined in the race to represent the good people of Etsako Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives on the platform of All Progressives Congress APC.

Youngest Old Man, a popular face in the entertainment industry was a senior special adviser on Entertainment to them Edo State Governor, Adams Oshiomhole, a position he capitalised on to attract development projects to his Ward 9, comprising Imiegba, Itsukwi and Imiakebu communities.

He is anchoring his campaign on accessibility, fair representation, health care & education, women and youth empowerment, care and welfare for the aged.

Though this is not the first time he is making attempts to represent his people, he insists he is more determined now.

In 2019, he was the candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, but lost his bid to represent the Etsako East constituency following the declaration of Kingsley Ugabi of the All Progressives Congress, APC winner of the election.

Born to the late James Ebui Igbadume, a school principal and an alumnus of the University of Ibadan, Roland started off as a comedian at the Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo State, providing top-notch entertainment on campus and neighbouring communities.

In no distant time, his talent and impeccable delivery shot him to national limelight as he joined such notable names in the game to bring sheer excitement to Nigerians across major cities of the world.

It is not in doubt that if elected the next representative of Etsako Federal Constituency, true to his slogan, Roland to Reset, Rebuild and Rebrand, it will be dawn of a new era for the people.

