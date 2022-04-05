Committee Of Fertilizers Producers Meet Buhari In Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari receives in audience Executive Committee of Fertiliser Producers and Suppliers Association of Nigeria in State House on 5th April 2022

President Buhari alongside CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele, FEPSAN President Mr. Thomas Etuh, COS Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, Minister of Finance Zainab Ahmed, Minister of State Agriculture Mohammed Musa Bello, and other members as he receives in audience Executive Committee of Fertiliser Producers and Suppliers Association of Nigeria in State House on 5th April 2022

