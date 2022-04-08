Companies Keep Turning Down My Applications

I’m currently working in fintech as sales person with a six digit salary.

I have won several award both regionally and nationwide in various positions held in the company. But don’t know why other companies keep turning down my application, because I have a plan to switch job but not in a rush though.

Some of the HR will even chat me on LinkedIn and go incommunicado afterwards, while some will tell me the have seen a more suitable candidate.

This declining in my applications could this has to do with my course of study ?

Because I read Computer science and I’m in sales company for like 6 years now

