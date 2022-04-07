‘Complete Lack Of Veracity’: Huesca Replies Nwakali Over Contract Termination Row

PREVIOUS THREAD:

https://www.nairaland.com/7065550/kelechi-nawakalis-official-statement-termination#111705790

Nigeria International, Nwakali accused the La Liga 2 club, SD Huesca of terminating his contract because he represented Nigeria at the AFCON against their will.

The club expresses its total repudiation of Kelechi Nwakali’s statements due to their complete lack of veracity

On the statements made by Kelechi Nwakali earlier today after premature termination of the contract that bound him and SD Huesca, the club wishes to express its total repudiation given their complete lack of veracity. All of this is done in the conviction that the club has acted at all times with the utmost respect for the player. Nevertheless, in view of the seriousness of certain statements referred to in his notice, this club reserves for itself the right to take the appropriate legal action to defend its rights to protect their legitimate interests.



SOURCE

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...