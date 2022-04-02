Consensus: Why Presidential Aspirants May Contest Against Buhari’s Choice – Sagay

Professor Itse Sagay (SAN), Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) has said there is nothing wrong if the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) adopts the consensus method in choosing its presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections.

The party, at its national convention last week produced its new set of National Working Committee (NWC) members through a consensus arrangement. However, some stakeholders in the party, especially the South-West Agenda for Asiwaju 2023 (SWAGA’23) had said the idea of a consensus presidential candidate for the APC is unacceptable as it will cause rancour and division in the party.

Speaking in an interview with DAILY INDEPENDENT, Sagay said consensus candidacy can only be acceptable if all the other aspirants agree in writing that they are comfortable with it.

According to him, if they didn’t agree with the idea of a consensus candidate, then all the aspirants will contest the primary even if President Muhammadu Buhari has anointed one of them as his preferred choice.

He said, “On the issue of consensus presidential candidate, the law provides for it. However, it states clearly that all the candidates must agree in writing to the person picked as the consensus candidate.

“I think I prefer that because it means if they all agreed in writing, then nobody can go to court to challenge the outcome after the consensus candidate has been adopted.

“Now, what this means in effect is that if everybody does not sign accepting that particular candidate, then the election remains open for everybody to contest. That is the implication of not agreeing to the choice of a consensus candidate.

“If by tomorrow, even if the president’s preferred aspirant does not have the written endorsement of all the aspirants to become the consensus candidate, then the election will be thrown open so as not to invalidate the decision of the party.”

https://independent.ng/consensus-candidacy-why-apc-presidential-aspirants-may-contest-against-buharis-choice-sagay/

