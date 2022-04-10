Cooking For My Married Boss: Right Or Wrong?

Good evening my Romancelanders and Nairalanders. I hope y’all been having a good day?

Here’s the thing.

Due to the ASUU strike I decided to get a job around my school instead of going home because Ekiti has become home for me. I resumed work on Monday, that’s 6 days ago. I and my boss have not been having any issue. He gives the command and I get the work done but recently he has been giving me his home key to go and cook for him. The first time I was surprised because giving your house key to someone you barely know is a bit weird to me but since Monday that I’ve started the work, I’ve been to his house 4 times cooking stew or vegetable soup. I’m there right now frying meats.

I am seriously not comfortable with the arrangement but I can’t say no because I really need to keep the job and save up. He’s married but his wife is not staying with him and cooking and cleaning is the job of a wife not a staff.

Please house how can I stop this whole charade without losing the job?

