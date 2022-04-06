Court Halts Judgement On Ayade

Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court Abuja has temporarily put on hold, judgment on a suit by the Peoples Democratic Party against Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State and his deputy Prof. Ivara Ejemot Esu.

By the suit, the plaintiff wants the court to order Governor Ayade and his deputy to vacate office having defected from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress.

PDP predicated its suit on the fact that Senator Ayade and his deputy, presently members of the APC, did not win the March 9, 2019 Governorship election in Cross River State.

Wednesday’s proceeding was for judgment on the case.

However, as lawyers and supporters of both parties waited patiently, the trial judge, Justice Taiwo announced that lead counsel in the matter should address the court on the implication of the recent judgment of the Court of Appeal, Enugu Division, in respect of the defection of Governor David Umahi and his deputy from the PDP to APC.

Addressing the court, Emmanuel Ukala SAN, counsel for the PDP insisted that the subject matter, issues raised for determination, interpretation of certain provisions of the Constitution in the cases of Umahi and Ayade were completely different.

Ukala said the prayers of Umahi at the Abakiliki High Court are different from what the PDP are seeking at the Federal High Court Abuja.

Mike Ozekhome SAN, counsel for the APC is yet to address the court.

