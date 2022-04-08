Court Warns PDP Against Tampering With Kano Exco

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, has warned parties in the suit between Hon. Shehu Wada Sagagi & 30 others. vs. Peoples Democratic Party & Anor to act in accordance with the Interim Order of Injunction made by the court on March 28, 2022, pending the hearing and determination of the interlocutory application for injunction.

The case with SUIT NO: FHC/ABJ/CS/393/2022 came up for hearing of the Interlocutory Application for Injunction April 7, 2022.

Announcing the appearance for the plaintiffs, Dr. J.Y. Musa (SAN) informed the court that there was a supervening factor meant to undermine the authority of the court, as the 1st defendant purportedly dissolved the Peoples Democratic Party’s Executive Committees at the State, Local Government Areas and Wards levels in Kano State on March 30, 2022 after the service of the Originating Processes.

He noted that the Motion on Notice for Injunction and the Interim Order of Injunction made on March 28, 2022 on the defendants leading to the filing of an Interlocutory Application for Mandatory Order of the Court, had been served on the defendants and ripe for hearing.

Counsel to the 1st defendant, Adedamola Fanokum, Esq denied that the 1st defendant ever dissolved the Executive Committees of the PDP in Kano State at all levels.

He thus undertook that the 1st defendant would fully comply with the Interim Order of Injunction of the Honourable Court and will not do anything contrary, pending the hearing and determination of the Interlocutory application which was adjourned to April 26, 2022 at the instance of the 1st defendant.

The internal crisis within the PDP in Kano is getting worse by the day, as two gladiators battle for the soul of the opposition party. Both factions are deploying every means possible, including legal instruments to claim control.

Since losing the governorship election to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2019, the opposition party has been struggling to survive its internal skirmishes.

Observers believe the party’s unraveling is in the interest of the ruling APC, essentially ensuring that the two central figures – former Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Aminu Wali, never reconcile.

Even with the intimidating ubiquity of the red and white symbols of the Kwankwasiyya movement, with its substantial numerical strength in the party, Kwankwaso has tried all he could to displace Wali’s splinter group to no avail.

The Walis have always maintained ownership of PDP in Kano, even when the central working committee of the party ceded the leadership to Kwankwaso, the decision Wali’s group challenged.

The internal rumbling took a dramatic dimension recently when the two factions declared different positions on local government elections scheduled for January 16, 2021. While the Kwankwasiyya group declared its decision to boycott the council poll, the Wali faction said it would take part in the election.

https://www.legit.ng/politics/1464849-kano-pdp-federal-high-court-cautions-parties-disobeying-interim-order-injunction/

Like this: Like Loading...