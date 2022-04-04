Crystal Palace Vs Arsenal Today At 8Pm

There is not long left to go now with Arsenal are finally back in Premier League action on Monday when they make the short journey of the Thames to face Crystal Palace. Here is the match preview.

16 days separate the Selhurst Park clash and the most recent 1-0 victory away at Aston Villa, with the usually mind-numbingly boring international break at least offering some modicum of enjoyment last time around.

Predominantly friendly matches, places at the World Cup were booked for Takehiro Tomiyasu and Thomas Partey, while Gabriel Martinelli and William Saliba both made their senior international debuts.

There is no time to enjoy the time away too much as league action will now dominate peoples’ lives up until May 22, with so much riding on the outcome of the upcoming ten games. It’s full steam ahead towards the top four and victory here would take Arsenal one step closer.

