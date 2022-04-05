Cubana Chief Priest Released By EFCC, Breaks Silence On Arrest

The celebrity barman was questioned by the anti-graft agency over alleged tax fraud and money laundering.

He hosted an Instagram live session with Obi Cubana and some other friends like Sunny All-day and Davido confirming his release.

After his releasee the celebrity barman took to his Instagram, saying he has been TESTED okay by the EFCC.

His post read: “EFCC tested Ok,Thank You family, I will never forget.

“What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger, make Una resend all my birthday wishes.”

Source: Thav TV

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...