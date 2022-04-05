Cubana Chief Priest Released By EFCC, Breaks Silence On Arrest

The celebrity barman was questioned by the anti-graft agency over alleged tax fraud and money laundering.
He hosted an Instagram live session with Obi Cubana and some other friends like Sunny All-day and Davido confirming his release.
After his releasee the celebrity barman took to his Instagram, saying he has been TESTED okay by the EFCC.
His post read: “EFCC tested Ok,Thank You family, I will never forget.
“What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger, make Una resend all my birthday wishes.”
Source: Thav TV