Cubana Chief Priest Released By EFCC, Breaks Silence On Arrest

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

The celebrity barman was questioned by the anti-graft agency over alleged tax fraud and money laundering.

He hosted an Instagram live session with Obi Cubana and some other friends like Sunny All-day and Davido confirming his release.

After his releasee the celebrity barman took to his Instagram, saying he has been TESTED okay by the EFCC.

His post read: “EFCC tested Ok,Thank You family, I will never forget.

“What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger, make Una resend all my birthday wishes.”
Source: Thav TV

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: