Davido Gifts Isreal DMW’s Fianceé ₦500k For Airtime (Photo)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hIwDsswDauY

Nigerian singer, Davido has gotten many talking as he gifted his personal logistics manager, Isreal DMW’s fiancee a whopping 500, 000.

The billionaire singer claimed that the money was for her to recharge her phone.

Taking to his Instagram story to share the good news, Isreal DMW appreciated his boss for the kind gesture.

“My Oga just gave my Fiance 500k to buy airtime. Thanks sir”

See reactions below,

mylifeas.erica : Na money carry am go there

iamagbonma : No be why she gree marry you

omotoshojnr : I no say na Davido money that girl wan marry

auth____omolara : Your babe sharp nah! Na 30BG gangan be the target”.

