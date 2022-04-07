Davido Hangs Out With Cubana Chief Priest After He Was Released By EFCC (Photos)

Davido Hangs Out With Cubana Chiefpriest After Being Released by EFCC

Nigerian musician Davido has shown support for Cubana Chiefpriest days after he was released by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission. In this latest video, the two friends were seen hanging out as Chiefpriest maintained that Davido is the richest.

He said this yesterday night in an Instagram post.

Davido has always supported him. Even when he was arrested, Davido sent him a message of support. According to Davido, Chiefpriest is his bestie.

Obviously, the two had to do a little catch up following Chiefpriest’s ordeal in the hands of EFCC.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CcBIsqbKgAI/?utm_medium=copy_link

Watch video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OjMI14MlNE8

