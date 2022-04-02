Davido Hangs Out With Hollywood Star, Idris Elba At 2022 Qatar WC Draw (Photos)

Nigerian superstar musician, Davido on Friday made history as the first Nigerian to feature in the official FIFA World Cup soundtrack.

In a video he posted on his social media page, the star was also seen hanging out with Hollywood superstar, Idris Elba who was one of the two hosts of the event that took place in Qatar.

Nigeria’s Jay-Jay Okocha also took part in the draw.

Apart from featuring in the soundtrack, Davido also performed live alongside two other international musicians who were also featured in the soundtrack.

At the backstage, Davido had a chat with Elba showing that the two may have been having a good relationship before meeting in Qatar.

Nigeria missed out after failing to qualify for the World Cup, but the musician made many people proud with his inclusion in FIFA’s soundtrack.

Watch video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5D8vcTvy64s

