Davido’s Aide, Isreal DMW Proposes Marriage To His Girlfriend & She Said ‘Yes’ (Pix)

Davido’s Aide, Isreal DMW Proposes Marriage To His Girlfriend And She Said ‘Yes’ (Photos)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rQA4cHSY0Kw

Nigerian singer Davido’s aide, Isreal DMW has proposed to his girlfriend and she said ‘yes’ to his proposal, IGBERETV reports.

The personal aide to Davido took to his Instagram Stories on Monday, April 4, 2022, where he shared a video and photos from the proposal.

Isreal proposed to his girlfriend at the exclusive Protea Hotel in Benin City, Edo State.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cb8ZQWOr2Fc/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

