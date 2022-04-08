Deputy Speaker, Minister Of State FCT, Others Shine At Northern Nigeria Peace Awards

*Deputy Speaker, Wase, Minister of State for FCT, Ramatu Aliyu, Kashifu Inuwa, Others Shine As Northern Nigeria Peace Awards 2022 Holds*

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9B5nKBNLArM

Eminent leaders from Northern Nigeria were on Thursday 31st March decorated with awards of recognition at the 2022 edition of Northern Nigeria Peace Awards.

Among eminent sons and daughters of the Northern region who have left an indelible mark in the service of the people in their respective endeavors who were honoured at the ceremony include, Deputy Speaker of House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Idris Wase, Minister of State for FCT, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, an aide to President Muhammadu Buhari Hon Ahmed Bashir, Hon Gambo Manzo, Jamil Sadauki, Abdullahi Bashir Haske, Barr Justin Ishaya Dodo, Hon Abdullahi Shuaibu Maje, Dr Abubakar Umar Shattima and others.

The event organised by Peace Ambassador Agency Worldwide took place at Sheraton Hotels Abuja.

The Project Director Africa Peace Ambassadors Agency Worldwide, Amb. Kingsley Amafibe said the award seeks to highlight so many good things going on in the North aside the security challenges in the region.

He expressed regret that despite frantic efforts being made by leaders in the region, attention has remained in the dark spots, noting that the award was aimed at making them feel appropriated for their work.

According to Amafibe the awardees were carefully selected by based on the criteria set by the selection committee.

Also conferred with the Peace Award include, Aisha Yusuf Ishaku who bagged Northern Nigeria Most Creative Personality of the Year, Kashifu Inuwa CCIE, DG National Information Technology Development Agency who was conferred with Northern Nigeria Man of the Year for Technological Advancement, Hon Yazeed Shehu Dan Fulani who bagged Northern Nigeria Industrialist and Community Development award, and Hajiya Umma Adamu Sani, Northern Nigeria Emerging Real Estate Developer of the year.

Others include, Mohammed Garba Gololo, Alhaji Murtala Abdulkadir Dan’iya, Tukur Tukur Burutai, Adamu Atiku Abubakar, Hon Prof Steve, Amb Aisha Abdulkadir, Dr Muhammed Dahiru, Nafeessah Abubakar Sidi, Hon aminu sulaiman Goro, Munira sulaiman Tanimu and Amb Tolu Adesanmi.

The rest include, Dangana Haruna Ibrahim, Dr Dauda Lawal, Hon Bello Muazu (Walin Kware ) and Engr Alhaji Mustapha Gubio Fnse.

The Peace Ambassador Agency Worldwide call for Peaceful coexistence in Nigeria, Africa and the Global communities.

https://www.abujapress.com/2022/04/deputy-speaker-wase-minister-of-state.html?m=1

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...