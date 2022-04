It’s been almost two decade since my graduation as an engineer. l have acquired a master’s degree and certification. l have worked as an engineer, operations manager & sales manager.

l have not acheived the financial buoyancy l desired. l still struggle to pay my bills. l beleive l would have fared better as a lawyer or an accountant.

What’s your opinion on this?

